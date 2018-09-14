Doncaster Cup: Thomas Hobson wins in Willie Mullins one-two

Breaking news

Trainer Willie Mullins sealed the first two places as 2-1 favourite Thomas Hobson won the Group Two Doncaster Cup.

The eight-year-old, second in last year's race, came from the back of the field and negotiated a congested pack to set up a thrilling sprint finish.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, he surged through the closing stages of the two-mile-two-furlong race to overcome 8-1 stablemate Max Dynamite and win by half a length.

Nine-year-old Sheikzayedroad was seven lengths back in third.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you