Doncaster Cup: Thomas Hobson wins in Willie Mullins one-two

Trainer Willie Mullins sealed the first two places as 2-1 favourite Thomas Hobson won the Group Two Doncaster Cup.

The eight-year-old, second in last year's race, came from the back of the field and negotiated a congested pack to set up a thrilling sprint finish.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, he surged through the closing stages of the two-mile-two-furlong race to overcome 8-1 stablemate Max Dynamite and win by half a length.

Nine-year-old Sheikzayedroad was seven lengths back in third.

More to follow.