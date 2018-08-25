Ebor Handicap: Muntahaa wins at York as trainer John Gosden claims one-two finish

Muntahaa's win in the Ebor Handicap at York landed his connections the £311,250 first prize

Muntahaa, ridden by Jim Crowley, comfortably won the Ebor Handicap at York as trainer John Gosden claimed a one-two finish.

The 11-1 shot finished ahead of stablemate and top-weight Weekender (15/2) under jockey Frankie Dettori as Gosden added to Friday's win for Stradivarius in the Lonsdale Cup.

Sea The Lion (9/1), ridden by Ronan Whelan, was third for Jarlath Fahey.

Favourite Stratum (3/1) finished well off the pace in the £500,000 feature.

Crowley kept Muntahaa, drawn in stall 21, alone wide on the right-hand rail before joining the main pack.

Weekender made an early move for home but Muntahaa came through to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Victory for Gosden added to Roaring Lion's win in Wednesday's Juddmonte International before Stradivarius landed a £1million bonus with victory in the Lonsdale Cup.

"I can't say I was expecting it, but we knew he was a horse with a lot of talent," jockey Crowley told ITV Sport.

"Fair play to John. He told me he'd got a plan, to keep him out wide and keep him relaxed. We wanted to slot in without getting stuck out wide and it worked."