BBC Sport - Watch racehorse trainer Mark Johnston's record-breaking moment
Watch trainer Johnston's record-breaking moment
- From the section Horse Racing
Watch the moment racehorse trainer Mark Johnston broke the all-time record number of British winners.
Poet's Society - ridden by Frankie Dettori - won a handicap race at York to give the Scot his 4,194th victory.
Pictures courtesy of ITV.
WATCH MORE: Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired