Roaring Lion wins Juddmonte International, Mark Johnston wait goes on

Roaring Lion (3-1) won the Juddmonte International ahead of 8-5 favourite Poet's Word

Roaring Lion was a runaway winner of the Juddmonte International at York.

Ridden by Oisin Murphy for trainer John Gosden, the three-year-old was clear entering the final furlong and went on to win by three and a quarter lengths.

The 3-1 shot took one of the biggest prizes of the season on the Knavesmire by beating 8-5 favourite Poet's Word.

"He's a mile-and-a-quarter horse through and through and I'd have been very disappointed if he hadn't run like that," said Gosden.

Elsewhere, trainer Charlie Appleby had a one-two in the Great Voltigeur Stakes as 6-4 favourite Cross Counter followed Old Persian (7-1) home.

In the Acomb Stakes, Phoenix of Spain was a 9-2 winner for trainer Charlie Hills and jockey Jamie Spencer, finishing a length and a half ahead of 5-2 favourite Watan.

Meanwhile, trainer Mark Johnston is still waiting for his record 4,194th winner. He had seven runners at York on Wednesday and has two on Thursday, both running in the Clipper Logistics Handicap at 15:00 BST.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Roaring Lion's victory is a significant result for the three-year-old colts.

While Alpha Centauri has looked outstanding for the females of the Classic generation, none of the colts from the age group has stood out in quite the same way. Until now.

Roaring Lion added to his Eclipse Stakes success in spectacular style, defeating an older horse in Poet's Word, who has enjoyed a golden summer, in thoroughly emphatic style.

True, Poet's Word was perhaps a little bit luckless at an important moment, not getting racing room, but once in the clear he made little impression on a runaway winner.