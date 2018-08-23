Mark Johnston: Trainer breaks British record as Poet's Society wins at York

Media playback is not supported on this device Meet the record-breaking £50m racehorse trainer

Mark Johnston has broken the all-time record number of British winners for a racehorse trainer.

Poet's Society - ridden by Frankie Dettori - won a handicap at York to give the Scot his 4,194th victory.

The 20-1 shot took Johnston, 58, past the mark set by Richard Hannon Sr, who retired in 2013.

Johnston, who is based in the Yorkshire village of Middleham, trained his first winner in 1987 and his victories have earned £53m in prize money.

He saddled nine runners without a winner in pursuit of the record on Wednesday but Poet's Society obliged as one of two Johnston runners in the Clipper Logistics Handicap.

The Gelding held off 5-1 joint-favourite Kynren to win by a neck.

A trained vet, Johnston started out with a handful of horses and now has 220.

His victories include 43 at Royal Ascot and two British Classic triumphs - the 1,000 Guineas winner Attraction in 2004, and Mister Baileys in the 2,000 Guineas 10 years earlier.

'A winner a day' - analysis

Frank Keogh, BBC Sport

"Always trying" - that's the motto which adorns the horse lorries of Mark Johnston, who is always trying to set the bar higher.

For the last quarter of a century, the no-nonsense Scot - who grew up on an East Kilbride council estate - has been racking up winners with familiar regularity.

He may not have enjoyed quite the star quality of horses trained by greats such as Sir Michael Stoute and the late Sir Henry Cecil, but he has more winners than them.

To put it in perspective, his tally equates to having a victory every single day for more than 11 years.

More to follow.