Winx makes history with 26th consecutive victory

Winx, trained by Chris Waller, was ridden to victory by Hugh Bowman on Saturday

Winx won her 26th consecutive race on Saturday at Royal Randwick to set a new record for winning streaks in Australian racing.

The seven-year-old mare took the Winx Stakes in Sydney, a race named in her honour, to overtake the previous record set by the legendary Black Caviar.

Winx exploded down the straight to defeat Invictus Prince by over a length and post a 19th Group One win.

She has won 30 of her 36 races with the winning streak dating back to May 2015.

Hugh Bowman, who rode the Chris Waller-trained mare to victory on Saturday, has now been on board for all but two of Winx's 26 successive wins.

The previous record holder, Black Caviar, claimed 25 consecutive wins before retiring unbeaten in 2013.

The world record for most consecutive wins for a thoroughbred racehorse is 56, set by Camarero in Puerto Rico between 1953 and 1955.