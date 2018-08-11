Shergar Cup: Hayley Turner leads female jockeys to triumph at Ascot

Josephine Gordon, Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner lift the Shergar Cup

Hayley Turner was the top rider as a team of female jockeys beat their male counterparts for the second time to win the Shergar Cup at Ascot.

The 'Girls' team of Turner, Hollie Doyle and Josephine Gordon claimed two of the six races.

Turner, 35, had the most points after finishing runner-up in the final race following an earlier victory.

She finished on 39, one ahead of Joao Moreira, as her side beat Europe, Rest of the World and GB and Ireland.

A female team won the contest for the first time in 2015.

Turner's well-wishers as she celebrated her success included the rapper Example, who was performing after racing.

"I'm going to wake up in a minute. I can't believe it," said Turner, who is enjoying a riding renaissance after coming out of retirement.

The Shergar Cup sees four teams of three riders each compete, with points awarded for the first four positions in each race.

Trainer Andrew Balding enjoyed a treble thanks to Cleonte, Genetics and Berkshire Blue.

