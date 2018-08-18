Mark Johnston: Trainer equals all-time British record for winners

Mark Johnston
Mark Johnston has trained at least 100 winners every season for 25 consecutive years

Mark Johnston has equalled the all-time record number of British winners for a racehorse trainer.

Dr Richard Kimble won at Ripon to give the Scot his 4,193rd victory.

The 58-year-old has reached the mark set by the retired Richard Hannon senior, and it is only a matter of time before he breaks the record.

Johnston, who is based in the Yorkshire village of Middleham, trained his first winner in 1987 and his victories have earned £53m in prize money.

He moved closer to the landmark earlier on Saturday with 9-2 chance Quintada winning at Doncaster under Franny Norton.

Another 9-2 shot - Dr Richard Kimble, ridden by Joe Fanning - drew Johnston level with the record.

The trainer has a chance to break the record on Sunday, with Lynwood Gold at Pontefract (14:30 BST).

  • Meanwhile at Perth, champion jockey Richard Johnson rode five winners - all for Irish trainer Gordon Elliott.

