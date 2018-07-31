Glorious Goodwood: Stradivarius beats Torcedor to win Goodwood Cup

Torcedor (left) has yet to get the better of Stradivarius this year

The odds-on favourite Stradivarius made it back-to-back Goodwood Cup wins after edging out rival Torcedor.

Torcedor, ridden by Colm O'Donoghue, set the early pace but 4-5 chance Stradivarius and Andrea Atzeni, who rode in place of the suspended Frankie Dettori, was never far away.

Stradivarius, who also won last month's Ascot Gold Cup, grabbed the lead with a furlong remaining.

Torceror hit back but Stradivarius rallied again to win by half a length.

The victory for the John Gosden-trained four-year-old, which also comes after success in the Yorkshire Cup in May, now means connections are in line for a £1m bonus for the best stayer around if the horse can win the Lonsdale Cup at next month's Ebor Festival at York.

Atzeni had ridden the horse in last year's race where he beat Big Orange by a length and a half but Dettori was on board for the Yorkshire Cup and Ascot wins.

However, Atzeni said that the horse has improved from 12 months ago.

"He's a different horse compared to last year," the Italian said. "I remember when I won on him last year he was quite narrow, but he's done a tremendous job as a four-year-old.

"I'm in a very lucky position to be here. Unfortunately Frankie [Dettori] is suspended, but he's been very helpful and these big days are what it's all about."