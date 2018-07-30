Ruby Walsh: Jockey returns from broken leg with Galway win

Walsh and Easy Game finished comfortably clear of Count Simon at Galway

Jockey Ruby Walsh made a winning return to the saddle following his recent injury problems with victory in the opening race at the Galway Festival.

The 39-year-old had been sidelined since fracturing his leg for a second time in quick succession at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

He had previously broken his leg at Punchestown in November last year.

But on Monday he rode the Willie Mullins-trained favourite Easy Game to victory by four and a quarter lengths.