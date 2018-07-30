Ruby Walsh: Jockey returns from broken leg with Galway win

Ruby Walsh on board Easy Game at Galway
Walsh and Easy Game finished comfortably clear of Count Simon at Galway

Jockey Ruby Walsh made a winning return to the saddle following his recent injury problems with victory in the opening race at the Galway Festival.

The 39-year-old had been sidelined since fracturing his leg for a second time in quick succession at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

He had previously broken his leg at Punchestown in November last year.

But on Monday he rode the Willie Mullins-trained favourite Easy Game to victory by four and a quarter lengths.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired