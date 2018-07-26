American Triple Crown winner Justify is retired with an ankle injury

Justify became the second Triple Crown winner in four years

The undefeated American Triple Crown-winning racehorse Justify has been retired because of injury.

The three-year-old won all six starts, including the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes and earned over £2.8m in prize-money.

However, he has been struggling with an ankle problem.

"Justify had some filling in his ankle and he is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign," said trainer Bob Baffert.

"He truly is a gift from God," added jockey Mike Smith who was on board for five of the six victories.

"Like everyone else, I am disappointed he won't run again, but I am thankful he came into my life.

"There was never a time when I rode him that I felt like I was going to get beat. There was no horse who could run with him without sacrificing themselves, and there was no horse who could come get him."

Justify is now set to be bought by the Irish-based Coolmore racing empire for stud duties.