Frankie Dettori appeals against ban for careless riding on Angel's Hideaway

Frankie Dettori was "devastated" on learning of his suspension

Jockey Frankie Dettori is appealing against a 10-day ban which would rule him out of the King George at Ascot and the Glorious Goodwood festival.

The 47-year-old Italian was penalised for careless riding on Angel's Hideaway in Friday's Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Newmarket stewards found him to have caused interference to Main Edition and La Pelosa over a furlong out.

His ban runs from 27 July, the day before the King George, until 5 August.

"The appeal has gone in this morning," said Dettori on Monday, who was "devastated" on learning of his suspension.

He is appealing against both the finding and the penalty.

His rides at the Goodwood meeting, which concludes a day before his ban ends, are set to include Royal Ascot winners Stradivarius in the Goodwood Cup and Without Parole in the Sussex Stakes.

Three-time champion jockey Dettori finished second aboard Angel's Hideaway in the race won by Pretty Pollyanna.

The placings remained unchanged after an inquiry, but Dettori was deemed to have "allowed his mount to shift right without timely or sufficient correction".