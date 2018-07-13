Frankie Dettori to miss Ascot's King George & Glorious Goodwood

Frankie Dettori rode his 60th Royal Ascot winner earlier this year

Frankie Dettori will miss two of Flat racing's showpiece events - the King George at Ascot and the Glorious Goodwood festival - after being banned for 10 days for careless riding.

The 47-year-old Italian was penalised for his ride on Angel's Hideaway in Friday's Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Newmarket stewards found him to have caused interference to Main Edition and La Pelosa over a furlong out.

His ban runs from 27 July, the day before the King George, until 5 August.

Three-time champion jockey Dettori, who won his sixth Gold Cup at Ascot this year, finished second aboard Angel's Hideaway in a race won by Pretty Pollyanna.

The placings remained unchanged after an inquiry, but Dettori was deemed to have "allowed his mount to shift right without timely or sufficient correction".

Dettori had been expected to ride his Gold Cup winner Stradivarius in the Goodwood Cup - as well as Without Parole in the Sussex Stakes - but the ban does not conclude until the day after Glorious Goodwood finishes.