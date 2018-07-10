Finian's Oscar dies after operation following colic, says Colin Tizzard

Finian's Oscar won twice at Aintree's Grand National meeting

Popular steeplechaser Finian's Oscar has died, says trainer Colin Tizzard.

The six-year-old suffered complications after being treated for colic and died of organ failure.

A three-time Grade One winner, he was last seen taking part in an eventful race at Punchestown in April, when he was carried out by Al Boum Photo.

"He was out in the field showing signs of colic, but it was more than just colic," said Tizzard.

"They operated on him, but a couple of days later he had major organ failure and died.

"Obviously horses do get colic, but to get this type is rare. He went to the best place in England to be treated, but they still couldn't save him. It's very sad."

Owned by the late Alan and Ann Potts, Finian's Oscar won seven of his 13 races including twice at Aintree's Grand National meeting and earned over £220,000 in prize money.