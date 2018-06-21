Royal Ascot 2018: Stradivarius wins Gold Cup at Ascot for Frankie Dettori

The Queen shares a joke with Frankie Dettori during the presentation of his winner's medal

Frankie Dettori claimed his 60th Royal Ascot winner as Stradivarius took the Gold Cup after a thrilling finish.

Dettori was at his best on the 7-4 joint favourite, trained by John Gosden, to see off runner-up Vazirabad and long-time leader Torcedor in third.

It was the 47-year-old jockey's sixth Gold Cup win and he treated the 70,000 crowd to a trademark flying dismount.

Joint favourite Order Of St George, the 2016 winner and last year's runner-up, could only finish fourth.

Order Of St George's jockey Ryan Moore had earlier celebrated his own landmark - claiming a 50th Royal Ascot winner with victory on Hunting Horn in the Hampton Court Stakes.

And he took the Ribblesdale Stakes aboard Magic Wand to complete a double for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

But they were denied in the Gold Cup as Stradivarius, a son of 2009 Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Sea The Stars, called the tune under Dettori.

Having won the Yorkshire Cup and now the big Ascot race, owner Bjorn Nielsen remains in line for a £1m bonus should the horse go on to win the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup back at Ascot.

The winner of last year's Queen's Vase at Ascot triumphed again at the Royal meeting, but only after a pulsating battle up the home straight.

"He was a lion, he fought everything off," said Dettori after a three-quarter length win from Vazirabad, with Torcedor a head back in third.

"The crowd lifted him. I just wanted to time it right. I come alive here, I love it.

"To win the Gold Cup again, which is the showcase race of the week, is just amazing."

Winning moment: Dettori celebrates as Stradivarius takes victory ahead of Vazirabad and Torcedor

There had been ill-founded rumours Dettori might retire earlier in the month, but he and Gosden also enjoyed an opening day treble at this year's Royal meeting.

"That was one of those nasty fake news things. It actually quite upset him. He enjoys his riding and we're fortunate to have him around," said Gosden.

Earlier Hunting Horn, a son of 2012 Derby winner Camelot, appeared to relish the fast going and was a convincing winner from Crossed Baton.

The 5-1 chance surged clear to triumph by four-and-a-half lengths.

Meanwhile Magic Wand (10-3) reversed Oaks form with Wild Illusion, who finished second, with Sun Maiden back in third.

American trainer Wesley Ward clocked up his 10th Royal Ascot victory with Shang Shang Shang.

Joel Rosario just got the 5-1 winner home from Pocket Dynamo in a thrilling finish to the Norfolk Stakes.