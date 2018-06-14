Royal Ascot 2018: Full race schedule

Big Orange (left) edged out Order Of St George to win the 2017 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 2018 Date: 19-23 June Feature race: 16:20 BST each day Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio Berkshire.

The five-day Royal Ascot meeting from 19-23 June includes six Group One races, with the feature race starting at 16:20 BST each day.

There are six races on all five days, with the main attraction being the Gold Cup on Thursday, which is also Ladies' Day.

Full race schedule

(All times BST, distances in miles and furlongs):

Tuesday 19 June

14:30: Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m

15:05: Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

15:40: King's Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

16:20: St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) old mile

17:00: Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

17:35: Wolferton Rated Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

Wednesday 20 June

14:30: Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

15:05: Queen's Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

15:40: Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m

16:20: Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

17:00: Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m

17:35: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

Thursday 21 June - Ladies' Day

14:30: Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

15:05: Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

15:40: Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

16:20: Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

17:00: Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m

17:35: King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

Friday 22 June

14:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

15:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

15:40: Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

16:20: Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile

17:00: Sandringham Stakes (Listed) (Handicap) 1m

17:35: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

Saturday 23 June

14:30: Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

15:05: Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

15:40: Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

16:20: Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

17:00: Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

17:35: Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f