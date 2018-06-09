Belmont Stakes: Justify completes US Flat racing Triple Crown

Justify becomes the 13th horse to win the US Triple Crown

Justify has become the 13th horse to complete US Flat racing's Triple Crown with victory in the Belmont Stakes.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse followed his Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes wins in New York on Saturday.

The three-year-old colt, ridden by Mike Smith, is now unbeaten in six races since his debut in February.

He led from the start and was chased home by Gronkowski, formerly trained in Britain by Jeremy Noseda, with Hofburg in third.