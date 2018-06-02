Epsom Derby: Masar wins as favourite Saxon Warrior finishes fourth

Masar wins the Derby at Epsom
Masar was third at Newmarket last month before his memorable win at Epsom

Charlie Appleby's 16-1 Masar denied odds-on favourite Saxon Warrior to win the Derby at Epsom.

Aidan O'Brien had five runners in the field of 12 and was seeking a record-equalling seventh Derby with unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior.

But the favourite was boxed in and could only finish fourth as Appleby claimed his first classic and a first Derby triumph for the Godolphin stable.

Dee Ex Bee (20-1) was second, with 6-1 shot Roaring Lion third.

More to follow.

