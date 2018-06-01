Aidan O'Brien wins seventh Oaks as Forever Together triumphs at Epsom

Trainer Aidan O'Brien won his seventh Oaks as 7-1 shot Forever Together, ridden by his son Donnacha, secured an emphatic victory at Epsom.

The father and son team also won the opening classic of the season, the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, last month.

O'Brien had five horses in the field of nine and denied 5-2 favourite Wild Illusion, who was second.

Earlier, 2-7 favourite Cracksman, the son of the legendary champion Frankel, won the Coronation Cup by a head.

The John Gosden-trained four-year-old was well adrift of surprise 33-1 leader Salouen into the final furlong but surged along the outside rail to give jockey Frankie Dettori a fifth Coronation Cup, and his first since 2001.

