Epsom Oaks: Wild Illusion's owner delighted by form of favourite

Wild Illusion won on soft ground at the Marcel Boussac in Chantilly in October last year

Investec Oaks Venue: Epsom Date: Friday, 1 June Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and online

Wild Illusion owner Charlie Appleby says he "couldn't be happier" with the 5-2 Oaks favourite.

The filly finished fourth in her seasonal debut at the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month.

But the heavy going and extra distance are just two of the factors Appleby thinks will be in her favour on Friday.

"With the conditions likely to be testing she has proven Group One form on soft ground. She ticks a lot of the boxes," said Appleby.

"At the end of the day, it is the Oaks so you have to respect every runner and you have to handle the track, but I couldn't be happier with her."

Cheshire Oaks winner Magic Wand at 9-2 represents the greatest challenge to Wild Illusion, but trainer O'Brien, who has five horses in the race, is wary of the surface at Epsom.

"She's progressed with all her runs so far this year but I'm not sure about the ground," he said.

"She ran in bad ground the first day and ran well, but she progressed a lot to her second run.

"I don't think the soft ground is ideal for any of ours, really, but I suppose a lot of horses are in the same boat."

Declared runners with draw positions and jockeys

Racecard number; draw; horse; trainer; weight; jockey.

1 (6) Bye Bye Baby A P O'Brien 9st 0lb W M Lordan

2 (2) Ejtyah D M Simcock 9st 0lb J P Spencer

3 (5) Flattering A P O'Brien 9st 0lb P B Beggy

4 (3) Forever Together A P O'Brien 9st 0lb D O'Brien

5 (7) Give And Take W J Haggas 9st 0lb James Doyle

6 (4) I Can Fly A P O'Brien 9st 0lbJ A Heffernan

7 (9) Magic Wand A P O'Brien 9st 0lb R L Moore

8 (8) Perfect Clarity C G Cox 9st 0lb A Kirby

9 (1) Wild Illusion C Appleby 9st 0lb W Buick