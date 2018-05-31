Epsom Derby: Favourite Saxon Warrior leads field

Saxon Warrior, here ridden by jockey Donacha O'Brien

Investec Derby Date: Saturday 2 June Venue: Epsom Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Saxon Warrior tops the field for Saturday's Epsom Derby as he chases a triple crown.

The 2000 Guineas winner is odds-on favourite to win the second leg at Newmarket.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien, has also announced Delano Roosevelt, Kew Gardens, The Pentagon and Zabriskie will run.

Dermot Weld, who expects an "exciting Derby," will enter Hazapour, ridden by Frankie Dettori.

"Hazapour has an each-way chance, but I think it could be a really good renewal of the race," said Weld.

"I was satisfied with his work the other day, but Frankie was delighted."

Weld won his first Derby two years ago with Harzand in 2016, a close relative of Derrinstown Stud Trial winner Hazapour.

Roaring Lion and Sevenna Star are the two runners for John Gosden, Young Rascal runs for William Haggas, while Harry Dunlop's Knight To Behold are also in the field.