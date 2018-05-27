Epsom Derby 2018: Race schedule and BBC radio coverage

The 2018 Derby Festival takes place from 1-2 June with the Derby on Saturday, 2 June at 16:30 BST.

The race is run at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey over a distance of one mile, four furlongs and 10 yards on the first Saturday of June each year.

Padraig Beggy won the 2017 Epsom Derby, riding Aidan O'Brien's 40-1 shot Wings of Eagles.

There is live radio coverage of the Derby on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

And you can listen to a Radio 5 live programme on trainer Aidan O'Brien on Wednesday at 21:00 BST.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage (all times BST)

Friday, 1 June - Ladies' Day

14:00: The Investec Woodcote EBF Stakes

14:35: The Investec Click & Invest Mile (Handicap)

15:10: The Investec Coronation Cup (Group 1)

15:45: The Investec Wealth & Investment Stakes (Handicap)

16:30: The Investec Oaks (Group 1)

17:15: The Investec Surrey Stakes

17:50: The Investec Zebra Stakes

Saturday, 2 June - Derby Day

BBC coverage: 16:00-17:15-live coverage and commentary from Derby day, including the Derby, on BBC Radio 5 live

14:00: The Investec Private Banking Stakes (Handicap)

14:35: The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored by Investec) (Group 3)

15:10: The Investec Diomed Stakes (Group 3)

15:45: The Investec Corporate Banking 'Dash'

16:30: The Investec Derby (Group 1)

17:15: The Investec Out Of The Ordinary Stakes (Handicap)

17:50: The Investec Asset Management Stakes (Handicap)