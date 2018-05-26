Irish 2,000 Guineas: Romanised surprise winner at the Curragh

Shane Foley was a surprise winning jockey on 25-1 shot Romanised

Romanised stormed through to pull off an unexpected win in Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Ridden by Shane Foley, the 25-1 shot produced a great run on the outside to overtake the Aidan O'Brien-trained US Navy Flag who finished runner-up.

O'Brien, who had been seeking a 12th success in the race, also saddled the third-placed Gustav Klimt.

"It is magic and I am in a bit of shock," said trainer Ken Condon after his maiden Classic success.

"We are only a small team but we always had a bit of faith in this horse.

"He was a big price and we felt he would win a big race someday."

It was a first win of the season for Condon who trains 30 at his stables in County Kildare.

Mark Johnston's British raider Elarqam, fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, was a well-beaten favourite.

Romanised ran out an authoritative winner as he came from way off the pace.

The race looked wide open with several in with chances, including Charlie Appleby's Symbolization, Gutstav Klimt and Threeandfourpence, but Romanised was produced with a sweeping run in the centre of the course to land the Group One spoils.