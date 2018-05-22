Epsom Derby: Roaring Lion confirmed to race by trainer John Gosden

Roaring Lion won three of his four starts as a two-year-old

Investec Derby Date: Saturday 2 June Venue: Epsom Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Roaring Lion, the current second favourite for the Epsom Derby on 2 June has been confirmed as a definite runner by trainer John Gosden.

The winner of last week's Dante Stakes was considered for the Prix du Jockey Club - France's equivalent of the Classic, a day later.

Aidan O'Brien's Saxon Warrior is the odds-on favourite for the Epsom race.

"He is in great form and I hope he can get involved with Saxon Warrior," said Gosden.

"We were pleased with the horse [after the Dante], he ate up.

"The owner [Qatar Racing] is very keen that he goes for the Derby, so that is where he is going and I think that's the right call."

Roaring Lion lost by a neck to Saxon Warrior in last year's Racing Post Trophy at Newbury, a major race for two-year-olds.

But this season, he was a disappointing third on his seasonal reappearance in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket before finishing fifth in the 2,000 Guineas at the same track behind Saxon Warrior.

However, Gosden hopes after the comfortable win at York that he can challenge his rival over the mile-and-a-half at Epsom.

Saxon Warrior is aiming to win the Epsom race and move closer to the British racing Triple Crown of the Guineas, Derby and St Leger, a feat not achieved since Nijinsky in 1970.

Speaking at the Breakfast with the Stars event at Epsom on Tuesday, O'Brien issued a positive update on the horse who is hoping to provide him with a seventh success in the Derby at Epsom.

"We are happy with Saxon Warrior and it's so far, so good with all the possibles," he said.

"We always thought he was a very high-quality colt and he's done everything right so far.

"He's a very strong blend of Danehill, Galileo and Deep Impact. We haven't had anything like him before. He's exciting."