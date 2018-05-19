Lockinge Stakes: Rhododendron beats Lightning Spear in photo finish at Newbury

Rhododendron
Rhododendron was given victory ahead of Lightning Spear in a close finish

Favourite Rhododendron beat Lightning Spear by a short head to become the first filly since Red Evie in 2007 to win the Group One Lockinge Stakes.

It was a thrilling climax, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained four-year-old given the win following a photo finish.

"After what happened at the French Oaks [pulled up], and what Aidan has done with her - it's a massive turnaround," jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Sport.

Another O'Brien runner, Lancaster Bomber, finished third.

Moore, who won the Newbury race for the first time, added: "She's been a great filly at two, three and now four.

"It's testament to everyone who puts in the hard work at home. She's been unfortunate not to have won more in her time.

"She's very adaptable with ground, distance and has got a great attitude."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired