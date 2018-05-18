York: Stradivarius eases to Yorkshire Cup victory

Stradivarius comfortably won at York by three lengths

Stradivarius is second favourite for the Gold Cup at Ascot, with odds of 11-4, after winning Yorkshire Cup.

Desert Skyline in second and third-place Call To Mind had no response to a late burst from John Gosden's charge ridden by Frankie Dettori.

It was the four-year-old's first race since October.

"He's a star - it's very rare you get a stayer with a turn of foot, but that is what he has got," said Dettori.

"It's a deadly combination. It is a great weapon to have over this distance and he's a force to be reckoned with now."

Stradivarius is now behind 9-4 favourite Order of St George for Ascot next month.

"He is the young pretender in the Gold Cup, with fresh legs, and he's on the way up," Dettori added.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Stradivarius demonstrated his Gold Cup potential with a comfortable success; Frankie Dettori didn't ask a serious question until late, and the answer was a very satisfactory burst of speed.

Although no one can be cast-iron sure about the horse's stamina over the marathon two and a half miles of the Royal Ascot centrepiece, the trainer pointed out a relaxed demeanour will give him every chance of 'getting the trip'.

Stradivarius wasn't the only one to put in a good trial - runner-up Desert Skyline, with a bit more weight and racing over a shorter distance than ideal - ran very nicely too.