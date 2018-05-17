York: Roaring Lion wins Dante Stakes for Oisin Murphy and John Gosden

Roaring Lion scored for John Gosden, a two-time Derby winner

Roaring Lion is rated about 6-1 second favourite for the Derby next month after winning York's Dante Stakes but is not certain to run at Epsom.

The John Gosden-trained winner (3-1 favourite) - ridden by Oisin Murphy - triumphed by four and a half lengths.

Long-time leader Mildenberger (7-2) was second with Zabriskie (50-1) third.

Roaring Lion was fifth in the 2,000 Guineas and his York win franks the form of Guineas winner and Derby favourite Saxon Warrior.

"He's a playboy. He's inclined not to concentrate sometimes," said Gosden of Roaring Lion, who is owned by Qatar Racing.

Gosden said it was not clear whether the horse would run at Epsom or in the French Derby.