Harry Angel wins at York's Dante meeting; Give And Take claims Musidora Stakes

Harry Angel has won five out of nine races - with all his defeats coming at Ascot

Harry Angel will be aimed at Royal Ascot next month after the sprinter returned with a comfortable win at York.

The 4-9 favourite, ridden by Adam Kirby for trainer Clive Cox, beat Brando by two lengths in the Duke of York Stakes.

Bookmakers reacted by cutting the winner's odds for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Ascot to about 3-1 from 4-1.

Give And Take, trained by William Haggas, won the Musidora Stakes under James Doyle.

The race is traditionally a trial for the Oaks, although Haggas said it was not certain the filly would run in the Epsom Classic on 1 June.

Trainer Richard Fahey enjoyed a 857-1 treble with victories for George Bowen, Clubbable and Charming Kid.

Last year's July Cup winner Harry Angel will be seeking a first Ascot win at the Royal meeting - with all four defeats in his nine-race career coming at the Berkshire track.

"People mention he's never won at Ascot but I think they are reading too much into it," said Haggas.

With racecourses in the spotlight after brawls at Goodwood and Ascot, the first day of the Dante meeting passed off without major incident.