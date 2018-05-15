Timmy Murphy: Jockey announces retirement

Murphy won the 2008 Grand National on Comply or Die

Grand National-winning jockey Timmy Murphy has announced his retirement after winning on Happy Escape at Chepstow on Tuesday evening.

Murphy, 43, won the big Aintree race in 2008 on Comply Or Die for trainer David Pipe and owner David Johnson.

The Irishman, who switched from the jumps to flat racing in 2015, also rode top steeplechasers such as Our Vic and Well Chief for Johnson.

"I have had a great time but the time to call it a day has come," he said.