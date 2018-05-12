Knight To Behold takes Lingfield Derby Trial victory

Knight To Behold won one of his two starts last year as a two-year-old

The 7-1 chance Knight To Behold got the better of odds-on favourite Kew Gardens to win the Derby Trial at Lingfield.

Jockey Richard Kingscote took the Harry Dunlop-trained colt to the front early on once the field had settled down.

The pair were well clear entering the straight but Ryan Moore tried to close the gap on the 8-11 favourite Kew Gardens, trained by Aidan O'Brien.

However, Knight to Behold held on well to win by three and a quarter lengths, with Corelli back in third.

"He's a proper horse. He showed a nice attitude," Kingscote said.

"I was very pleased. I think he'll learn plenty coming round that turn. It was a good learning curve for him."

Knight to Behold is now around a 16-1 chance for the Epsom Classic on Saturday, 2 June, while Kew Gardens is around 25-1.