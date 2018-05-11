Chester Cup: Magic Circle wins on first outing for Dr Marwan Koukash

Magic Circle (front centre), owned by Marwan Koukash and trained by Ian Williams, wins the Chester Cup

Magic Circle produced a late charge to win the Chester Cup on the six-year-old's first outing since being bought by Dr Marwan Koukash.

Ridden by Fran Berry, the Ian Williams-trained 8-1 shot gave Koukash a fourth win in the prestigious handicap.

Fun Mac (15-2) was second, six lengths back, with Who Dares Wins (9-1) third.

"This is the one race that I always want to win and now I've done it four times, which I don't think has ever been done before," said Koukash.

Berry added: "He didn't really travel well early on but he warmed up into it and off the last bend he picked up really well.

"I came out of here last year thinking if he'd had a good draw he would have won and I was delighted when Ian Williams rang me and told me he'd bought him."