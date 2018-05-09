Goodwood: British Horseracing Authority says violence 'casts sport in a poor light'

Four people were seriously injured at Goodwood racecourse on Saturday

Violent brawls at Goodwood racecourse on Saturday "casts the sport in a poor light", horse racing chiefs have said.

Around 50 people were involved in "multiple altercations" that left four people seriously injured.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and Racecourse Association (RCA) are reviewing the incidents.

The BHA says "crowd control and behaviour" could be taken into consideration when a racecourse licence is issued under new plans.

Sussex police are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation.

Those seriously injured have since been discharged from hospital, while several others suffered minor injuries.

"Incidents such as those at the weekend cast the sport in a poor light and will cause understandable concern to those who are considering a day at the races," said the BHA.

The regulatory body is currently responsible for issuing racecourse licences, but is looking at taking greater control of what goes on at racecourses as part of a review into its licensing procedures.

"Crowd control, security and alcohol policies are currently the responsibility of the racecourse and their representative body, the Racecourse Association," added the BHA.

"However, the BHA has a duty to take into account all relevant facts and matters when issuing licences. It is our intention to ensure that crowd control and behaviour are considered as part of this review."

The BHA said it is writing to Goodwood for its assessment of the incident and "what steps they will take as a result."

It will also contact the RCA "for their views on issues regarding racegoer behaviour more generally".

Goodwood has indicated future arrangements would be reviewed.

RCA chief executive Stephen Atkin added: "It is an unwelcome spotlight on the sport, but does not undermine customer feedback that racing is one of the safest sports to visit.

"It is not a frequent problem, when you have a popular sport and attract large crowds, you do need to be aware of the risk of some unacceptable behaviour from time to time.

"We will look at the events and whether things could have been done better."

The RCA already work with racecourses to promote responsible drinking and measures have already been introduced to counter drug use.