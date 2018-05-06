1,000 Guineas: 66-1 outsider Billesdon Brook claims shock win at Newmarket

Billesdon Brook and Sean Levey (red and green colours) powered through the field from the outside

Richard Hannon's 66-1 chance Billesdon Brook claimed a shock victory in the second Flat racing Classic of the season, the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Sean Levey glided through the field to win by one and three quarter lengths.

On another cloudless day on the Rowley Mile, the filly became the biggest priced winner in the history of the famous race, first run in 1814.

Laurens was second and Ryan Moore, who rode in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, was third on favourite Happily.

Aidan O'Brien's son Donnacha, who rode Saxon Warrior to the 2,000 Guineas title at Newmarket on Saturday, was last of the 15 runners on Sizzling.

The trainer also finished last with Moore and Mendelssohn in the Kentucky Derby before the pair made the long trip back across the Atlantic.

On Sunday, Moore was well placed into the final two furlongs on the 11-4 favourite, but was unable to quicken in The Dip.

Charlie Appleby's well-fancied Soliloquy, ridden by William Buick, finished three and a quarter lengths back in sixth.

Chestnut filly Billesdon Brook, who was fourth when Soliloquy won over seven furlongs at Newmarket last month, came through from the outside to pass Fillies' Mile heroine Laurens.

"She had a lot to find with a lot of them but she was settled throughout and then found a turn of foot," Levey enthused.

"I kicked on fully two furlongs out, which I thought might be a bit early, but I didn't want to disappoint her.

"I've had plenty of winners and opportunities but I've always needed that Group One, so I'm delighted."