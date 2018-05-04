Dan's Dream among field for 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Dan's Dream won the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury on 21 April

Dan's Dream has been added to the field for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday - with a charity set to benefit if she is victorious.

All prize money the filly earns goes to the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation, with first place worth £283,550.

The Mick Channon-trained filly was added at a cost of £30,000 by owners including cricket legend Sir Ian Botham and rugby great Sir Gareth Edwards.

She is named after Dan Nicholls, who was paralysed by a swimming accident.

His father David, a chef, founded the charity that bears their name, and which funds research into treating paralysis caused by spinal cord injuries.

Dan's dream is to walk again after being left a quadriplegic in October 2003, having broken his neck when diving into a wave and hitting a hidden sandbank while swimming off Bondi Beach in Australia.

The filly named after him, who is rated a 16-1 chance for the Guineas, was bred and is still part-owned by Steven Smith of Hunscote Stud in Warwickshire, a trustee of the foundation.

Godolphin also paid the £30,000 supplementary entry fee to add Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Soliloquy to the line-up for Sunday's Classic.

Ante-post favourite Happily is one of 15 fillies in the race, with jockey Ryan Moore returning from the Kentucky Derby for the ride.

She is among four entries remaining for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, alongside I Can Fly, Sarrocchi and Sizzling, but he has decided not to run Bye Bye Baby.

William Buick, who had the choice of the two Godolphin runners, is on Soliloquy with James Doyle taking the ride on Wild Illusion.