Newmarket: Gustav Klimt heads 2,000 Guineas contenders for Aidan O'Brien

Gustav Klimt won the 2,000 Guineas trial at Leopardstown on 21 April

Qipco Guineas Festival Venue: Newmarket Times: 2,000 Guineas - Saturday, 5 May, 15:35 BST; 1,000 Guineas - Sunday, 6 May, 15:35 Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien will have three runners in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday after he took US Navy Flag out of the Newmarket Classic.

O'Brien, seeking to extend his record number of wins in the race to nine, will run Gustav Klimt, Saxon Warrior and Murillo.

A field of 14 has been declared after Hey Gaman and Without Parole were also withdrawn.

O'Brien had hinted US Navy Flag would go for the French Guineas instead.

Home hopes are headed by Craven winner Masar, from Charlie Appleby's stable, and the Mark Johnston-trained Elarqam.

Elarqam is the product of two Guineas winners, the mighty Frankel and the brilliant Attraction. He won both his starts last season and looks an exciting prospect.

"We are very confident in our horse and we wouldn't swap him for anything," Johnston's son and assistant trainer, Charlie, told At The Races.

"The only doubt maybe is that he's not as experienced as some of his rivals."