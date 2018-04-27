Katie Walsh: Jockey announces retirement after Punchestown win

Walsh comes from one of Ireland's leading horse racing families

Jockey Katie Walsh announced her retirement from the sport after riding a winner at the Punchestown Festival on Friday.

Walsh triumphed on board Antey, trained by Willie Mullins, in a photo finish in the Novice Hurdle at the meeting.

The 33-year-old - whose brother Ruby is also a leading jockey - said that was the end of her riding career.

"I wanted to go out on a winner. The next chapter in life begins now," she said.

"I said to myself that I'd retire whenever I rode my next winner, whether it be here at Punchestown or wherever.

"I've had a marvellous career and I've unbelievable memories. I wanted to go out on my own terms.

"I'd be the first one sitting at home saying 'Jesus, when is she going to be hanging up her boots?'"

In 2012, Walsh achieved the highest-placed finish by a female rider in the Aintree Grand National, when she was third on Seabass.

She rode Baie Des Iles, trained by her husband Ross O'Sullivan, in this year's race, finishing 12th.

Among her other honours were three wins at the Cheltenham Festival, including last month in the Champion Bumper on Relegate.

She also won the 2015 Irish Grand National on Thunder And Roses.

Walsh picked up the ride on Antey after his intended jockey Danny Mullins was injured earlier in the day and she managed to get the 9-1 chance up to win by a nose from Shady Operator and jockey Barry Geraghty.

Riders gave her a guard of honour as she returned to the weighing room for the final time.

"I wanted to ride in a National for Ross and did that, and have ridden winners in France, Australia, England and Ireland and was very lucky throughout my career," she added.

"I've had the backing of dad and Ross and wouldn't have ridden half these winners without the backing of Willie.

"Everyone is here, my husband Ross and my family. I couldn't have picked a better place."

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

As long-held prejudices recede ever more rapidly, the profile of female jockeys is growing all the time and history will judge that Katie Walsh played a prominent part in what her sex has achieved.

Her ability in the saddle and her easy but authoritative style in front of the microphones and cameras thrust her into the limelight, making her an articulate advocate, though she was never entirely happy with that role often saying, including as a pundit on the BBC, that she saw herself as 'a jockey' and not 'a female jockey'.

No woman has ridden a Grand National winner yet, but with people like Walsh around it will happen soon; considering how big a player she's been in recent Grand Nationals, I won't be the only one feeling a slight sense of disappointment this news means it won't be her.