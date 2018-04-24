Punchestown Festival: Un De Sceaux surprises Mullins stablemate Douvan

Patrick Mullins rode Un De Sceaux to victory over favourite Douvan at Punchestown

Un De Sceaux saw off stable companion Douvan as trainer Willie Mullins landed a one-two in the Champion Chase on the first day of the Punchestown Festival.

The trainer's son Patrick was on board the 9-2 victor, who led from the start and won by almost three lengths.

Former Arkle Chase hero Douvan, the 4-5 favourite, struggled with his jumping as 33-1 shot A Toi Phil took third.

Trainer Mullins also won the Grade One Champion Novice Hurdle, as Draconien secured a surprise 25-1 success.

Both triumphs boosted Mullins' chances of overhauling big rival Gordon Elliott in this year's Irish trainers' championship.

Elliott went into the festival with a lead of more 500,000 euros over Mullins, who is chasing a 12th title.

Patrick Mullins said he had been "dreaming" of riding Un De Sceaux.

"When I was told I was riding him I was like Charlie when he got the golden ticket off Willy Wonka," said the delighted jockey.

His father saddled four of the nine horses in the big race, with Min and Ballycasey also involved.

"I didn't think he was going to beat Douvan or Min on this ground over this trip, but he's a horse that always runs well, so you can never count him out," added Patrick.

Mullins fielded four of the 10 runners in the Novice Hurdle and it was his 11-10 favourite Getabird who made much of the running in the hands of Paul Townend.

However, Getabird was a spent force from the home turn and Colin Tizzard's British challenge Vision Des Flos led before the 25-1 shot Draconien under a confident Noel Fehily burst clear to claim victory by two and a quarter lengths.

Vision Des Flos, who went off at 11-1 was a clear second with Elliott's 11-2 shot Mengli Khan in third.

Analysis

Horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

We all know that jump racing is the most perilous of sports but what a thrill it must be when everything goes as spectacularly right as it did for Un De Sceaux and Patrick Mullins.

Wow - they positively gobbled up the fences along with the opposition. And Douvan, who fell at Cheltenham again, demonstrated he's definitely no back number.

And my goodness, what a contest to be champion trainer between two giants in Mullins and Gordon Elliott.

Big money first-day results went Mullins' way as he struggles to retain the crown and cut back Elliott's lead. There's plenty of life in this contest with four days of the season to go.