Scottish Grand National: Joe Farrell claims thrilling victory at Ayr

Joe Farrell, ridden by Adam Wedge, held off the challenge of Ballyoptic and Tom Bellamy to win the Scottish Grand National after a photo finish.

The 33-1 chance led approaching the last fence in the four-mile test at Ayr but then made a slight error.

It allowed Ballyoptic (9-1) to move up and challenge but Joe Farrell just managed to hold on.

It was a first winner in Scotland for Welsh trainer Rebecca Curtis who also part-owns the horse.

Third went to Vintage Clouds (12-1) ridden by Danny Cook, while Noel Fehily and Doing Fine (12-1) were fourth.

The 7-1 favourite Fagan - trained by Gordon Elliott, who had been hoping to complete a Grand National treble, having won last weekend's Aintree showpiece and the Irish equivalent earlier this month - never really featured.

Vicenti, trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, had been chasing a hat-trick of wins in the race and did challenge briefly but faded out of contention late on.

More to follow.

