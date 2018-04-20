Scottish Grand National: Vicente could make history with third consecutive win

Vicente won the Scottish Grand National in 2016 and 2017

The figures are impressive and fairly daunting - 30 runners galloping over four miles, jumping 27 fences and with a first prize of more than £120,000 up for grabs.

That is what awaits the winner of Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National at the end of three circuits of Ayr racecourse.

And, as ever, the race is full of fascinating possibilities that could lead to new entries in the record books.

Vicente knows his way round the course having won the race in 2016 and 2017 and would become the first horse for 105 years to win it three years in a row.

But if you are searching for a trainer and jockey in form, look no further than Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell. They teamed up to win last weekend's Grand National at Aintree with Tiger Roll and now Fagan - who's owned by Scottish businessman, Ronnie Bartlett - aims to give them a big-race double.

In fact, if Fagan does win, Elliott will have trained three Grand National winners in the last few weeks having also won the Irish version earlier this month.

And you can never dismiss the chances of trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, who has won the Scottish National three times before. He is represented by last year's second and third, Cogry and Benbens, along with Ballyoptic.

The last Scottish-trained winner of the big race was Merigo back in 2012 but there will not be one this year as none has made the final cut of 30.

It is a race with a rich history including a memorable win for the great Red Rum back in 1974 just a couple of weeks after he had won his second of three Grand Nationals at Aintree.

As ever, trying to pick the winner will be a bit of a mystery, so with excuses for the spelling, perhaps the Michael Scudamore-trained Mysteree, might be an apt each-way selection.