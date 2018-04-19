Cheltenham: Race called off after April heatwave

Cheltenham Racecourse where the fourth of seven races was abandoned

A race at Cheltenham was abandoned on welfare grounds as temperatures reached 26C on Thursday.

Earlier, the Richard Hobson-trained Dame Rose collapsed and died after finishing fourth in the mares' novices hurdle.

The fourth race, the JRL Group Mares Handicap Chase over three and a quarter miles (15:50 BST), was abandoned.

Other races, over shorter distances, went ahead as scheduled.

"Following a discussion between stewards, vets, trainers and jockeys, the fourth race will be abandoned due to race distance and the heat," said a racecourse spokesman. "The remainder of the card will go ahead."

After the race involving Dame Rose (14:05 BST), two other horses were reported to be suffering from heat stress.

A report by Cheltenham stewards said the fourth race was abandoned "as it potentially posed an unacceptable risk to horses over this extreme distance in the prevailing heat, especially as horses appear not to have acclimatised to the exceptionally warm weather following a prolonged cold spell."

British Horseracing Authority spokesman Robin Mounsey added: "Hot weather provisions have been put in place across the country, such as extra water and tired horses not returning to the parade ring after races, but the decision to cancel this one race was made as an extra precaution."