Newmarket: Masar claims Craven Stakes win for Godolphin's Charlie Appleby

Masar won the Solario Stakes at Sandown in September 2017

Masar shocked favourite Roaring Lion as he claimed a stunning nine-length win in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket.

The 7-2 chance, ridden by William Buick for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, surged clear of runner-up White Mocha with Roaring Lion well behind in third.

Masar, a son of 2009 Derby winner New Approach, finished 10th in a warm-up at Meydan in Dubai last month.

But he was cut to about 8-1 from 33s for the Guineas at Newmarket on 6 May after his Craven triumph.

The John Gosden-trained Roaring Lion was the 8-13 favourite to cement his Classic claims after finishing second to Saxon Warrior in the Racing Post Trophy and winning three of his four juvenile starts, including the Royal Lodge Stakes over course and distance.

However, after the defeat on dirt in Dubai, Masar was a different proposition on grass and led from start to finish.