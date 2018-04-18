Newmarket: Soliloquy wins Nell Gwyn Stakes at Craven meeting

Soliloquy (right) beat Altyn Orba into second, with Eirene third

Soliloquy won the Nell Gwyn Stakes, the feature race on day two of the Craven meeting at Newmarket.

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, the 4-1 shot beat Altyn Orda by one and three-quarter lengths.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation, the filly is to be aimed at the Newmarket or French stagings of the 1,000 Guineas in May.

However, she was a late entry to the Newmarket field at a cost of £30,000.

The Richard Hannon-trained Anna Nerium is set to take up her entry in the Newmarket 1,000 Guineas after a gritty success under jockey Tom Marquand in the European Free Handicap.