David Barons: Former trainer and 1991 Grand National winner dies aged 81

Seagram, trained by David Barons and ridden by jockey Nigel Hawke, won the 1991 Grand National

Former trainer David Barons, who saddled the 1991 Grand National winner Seagram, has died at the age of 81.

Seagram was one of a string of top horses he imported from New Zealand.

He also enjoyed back-to-back wins in the Hennessy Gold Cup, now known as the Ladbrokes Trophy, with Broadheath in 1986 and Playschool in 1987.

Both were ridden by Paul Nicholls, who was a stable jockey and assistant to Barons in the 1980s and subsequently became a champion trainer.