BBC Sport - Michael Owen finishes second on jockey debut at Ascot

Owen second on jockey debut at Ascot

Watch as former England striker Michael Owen finished second on his debut as a jockey in a charity race at Ascot.

Pictures courtesy of Racing UK

READ MORE: Owen finishes second on debut as jockey

