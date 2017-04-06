Imperial Commander: Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning horse dies

Imperial Commander and team celebrate winning the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham in 2010

Imperial Commander, winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2010, has died of a heart attack at the age of 16.

The horse died at Mount Top Stud in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, where he had been based since retiring in 2013.

The gelding won eight races under rules and more than £700,000 in prize money.

"When he was produced right he was almost impossible to beat," said Ian Robinson, founder of owners the Our Friends In The North Partnership.

"He was full of himself this morning, he ate up and drank up then he had a heart attack. It was all over quickly. He didn't suffer, that was the main thing."