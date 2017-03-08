Horse racing: Listen to live radio commentary on the BBC
Ten Friday afternoon race meetings will be covered on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght will present coverage, expert analysis and interviews from the fixtures.
You can listen via DAB radio, the BBC iPlayer radio app and online, plus stay up-to-date with all latest news on the BBC Sport website.
BBC coverage
*All times listed are BST. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes.
Friday, 12 May
Chester
14:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Friday, 19 May
York
14:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra