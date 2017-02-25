Barry Geraghty suffers Cheltenham injury scare

Geraghty won on the Alan King-trained River Frost in the JP McManus colours earlier in the day before his fall

Jockey Barry Geraghty is at the centre of an injury scare just 17 days before jump racing's Cheltenham Festival.

The 37-year-old suffered a punctured lung and a broken rib in a heavy fall at Kempton's BetBright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, which was won by Master Blueyes.

The Irishman is due to ride a string of fancied mounts at Cheltenham, including Unowhatimeanharry and Yanworth.

Doctors hope he may be fit for the festival, which starts on March 14.

The jockey was taken to hospital for further examination after he appeared to take a kick to the upper body from a following horse.

"Charli Parcs just stepped at the flight and came down. I got a bit of a kicking from Harry Skelton's horse Bedrock who was coming behind us," Geraghty told www.attheraces.com.

"I was sore afterwards so I gave up the rest of my rides in the day.

"The prognosis is not too bad. The doctors are hopeful that I will be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival. I'm hopeful too."