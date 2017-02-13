Fame And Glory: Stallion dies at Coolmore Stud during breeding duties

Fame And Glory won the Coronation Cup at Epsom in 2010

Multiple Group One winner Fame And Glory has died after a suspected heart attack during breeding duties.

The 11-year-old son of Montjeu won 14 of his 26 starts for Aidan O'Brien including the Irish Derby (2009) and the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (2011).

He was retired to Coolmore Stud at the end of the 2012 season.

"Fame And Glory sadly passed away this morning after suffering a suspected heart attack when covering a mare," said Coolmore on Twitter.