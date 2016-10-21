Moscow Flyer: Double Champion Chase winner dies aged 22

Barry Geraghty rides Moscow Flyer to victory in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham 2005

The two-time Champion Chase winner Moscow Flyer has died at the age of 22 after suffering from colic.

The popular horse won 26 of his 44 starts, including 10 Grade One events between 1999 and 2006.

Trainer Jessica Harrington said: "He was the horse of a lifetime. I'll never have another like him."

The horse, normally ridden by Barry Geraghty, was retired in in 2006 after finishing fifth when trying to win a third Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Moscow Flyer spent the latter half of his retirement at the Irish National Stud in County Kildare.

Geraghty said: "He's the horse that kick-started my career. He was something special - a superstar."

Harrington nominated his victory in the 2004 Tingle Creek Chase, where he beat old rivals Azertyuiop and Well Chief, as her particular highlight.

"Without a shadow of doubt, I think the day he was at his best was Sandown in the Tingle Creek. That day it all went like clockwork against two other brilliant horses," she said.