California Chrome wins Dubai World Cup

Espinoza was hailed by the horse's fans, nicknamed Chromies, after the race

California Chrome made it look easy to win the world's richest horse race, the £6.8m Dubai World Cup.

Last year's runner-up, who went off as 15-8 joint favourite, dominated from a long way out and, once they turned for home, jockey Victor Espinoza's mount moved clear.

The 2014 US Horse of the Year went on to triumph by four lengths, despite Espinoza's saddle slipping back.

It is a first win in the race for Espinoza and trainer Art Sherman.

Mubtaahij (16-1) took second for jockey Christophe Soumillon and trainer Mike de Kock, with Hoppertunity (25-1) third for trainer Bob Baffert.

It was a third win in three starts for California Chrome since injury ruled him out of a planned visit to Royal Ascot last summer.

Sherman said: "He's got such a fan club in Dubai, it's great, he got a standing ovation and it made me feel really good.

"I love this place, it's my third time back. He's a great horse, what can you say? It's the dream of a lifetime for me, it doesn't get better.

"I don't think he'll go to England, we'll give him 30 days at the farm to let him unwind and the ultimate goal is the Breeders' Cup [Classic]."